One feared killed as hoodlums attempt to burn Mokola police station 

ONE person has been feared killed as hoodlums, on Sunday morning, attempted to attack the Mokola police station.

They were, however, prevented by personnel of Operation Burst and some youths in the area who guarded the station.

It was gathered that while the attempt to burn the station was ongoing, policemen attached to the station took to their heels, but youths in the area and Operation Burst personnel quickly saved the situation.

It was not clear who actually fired the shot that killed the man.

Personnel of the Operation Burst have, however, been patrolling the state capital to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Speaking on a radio programme on Sunday morning, the Director-General of Operation Burst, Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (retd), who confirmed the incident, said normalcy had been restored to the areas.

Hoodlums also laid siege on the popular Aleshinloye market with a view to looting it.

Tribune Online gathered that the hoodlums, who arrived the market on Saturday night, were being prevented by security personnel.

As of 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, the hoodlums were still within the vicinity of the market, holding on till when the security personnel would leave so that they can move in and loot shops.

