FG tasks NBTE on repositioning of technical, polytechnic education

THE Minister of State for Education, Rt Honourable Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has charged boards and commissions under the supervision of the ministry to live up to expectations in the course of discharging their duties.

Opiah particularly tasked the executive secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Usman Bugaje, on the need to reposition the technical and academic system of polytechnics in Nigeria.

He spoke during interactive sessions while getting briefs from the heads of the three agencies under the Ministry of Education, namely; National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) who visited his office recently to brief him about their operations.

Opiah told the NBTE officials that there was a need for more efforts on their part to reposition technical education and academic system of polytechnics in Nigeria while also noting that something must be done to increase the capacity of the NBTE to ensure that it delivers on its mandate.

He said the NBTE needs to reconsider the academic system of polytechnics and ensure that they produce the manpower and skillful graduates that could compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“Develop a reviewed system that will ensure that your graduates, especially those of the technical sector, are properly utilised for all manners of skill-based jobs,” Ohiah said.

He called on the NBTE to invest more in the revitalisation of technical schools such that they not only generate interest in polytechnic education, but also increase the foundation of technological development at the grassroots levels.

The minister also challenged the National Commission for Colleges of Education, to raise the standard of the colleges of education in the country, and particularly keep an eye on the existence of illegal schools that are running education courses.

Addressing the executive secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, the minister enjoined the agency to consider using its orientation programmes to speak against banditry in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Opiah further charged the commission’s head to extend its areas of coverage for maximum results.

While the NBTE was led to the minister’s office by the executive secretary, Professor Usman Bugaje, the NCCE and NCNE were led by Professor Paulinus Okwelle and Professor B. H. Usman respectively.

The minister assured the agencies of the ministry’s support towards meeting their targets.





He promised to look into their diverse challenges, adding that the present administration has what it takes to cater for their needs.

Meanwhile, the minister, apparently worried by certain complaints from some agencies under his ministry, advised them to explore the use of legislative process to tackle the challenges.

Most of the chief executives of the agencies who visited the minister’s office raised concern on the need to strengthen the laws that set up their establishments.

Opiah, after listening to the Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) through the acting registrar/CEO, Mr Jafaru Abdulahi Wase, and Professor Promise Mebine of the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, who led their teams to his office, advised agencies with establishment structure and operations issues to consider using legislative process through the National Assembly as a solution.

Opiah, who took time to hear from the heads of the two establishments, called for the assistance of the parliamentarians of both the Senate and House of Representatives to make laws for the good of the agencies.

He requested that the LRCN and the Mathematical Centre should go further in exploiting ways of getting the support of international agencies in running their programmes.

He advised the LRCN to engage more in e-library-based activities in order to increase the interest in reading.

“The reading culture is dying gradually especially among our youths who dwell more on phones in recent times. Increase sensitisation for an improved reading culture. You have a role to play as a body to enhance an improved reading culture.

“The library affords the chance to link up to the world. If we develop the right system, we can increase the interest in reading,” the minister added.