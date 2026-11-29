…says no official results declared

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed as fraudulent the mock election figures published by the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS), insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared no official results.

In a statement on Sunday by its Spokesperson, Dele Alake, the Council urged Nigerians to ignore the fictitious figures published by an organisation that claimed to be working with INEC.

It recalled that on Saturday, INEC, in preparation for the 2027 election, conducted a mock election in two polling units in each ward nationwide.

“With 8,809 wards and 176,846 polling units nationwide, the exercise covered just 17,618 polling units, representing approximately 10 per cent of the total,” the statement said.

The Council said the mock poll also tested the efficacy of INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), adding that the ballot papers used did not feature the names or logos of political parties.

“Instead, options such as ‘AQUA’, ‘BLUE’, ‘COAL’, ‘CYAN’ and ‘GOLD’ were used. INEC declared no winner or loser,” it said.

The APC alleged that NEIS, which it described as a pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) and pro-Peter Obi organisation, published figures purportedly from INEC claiming that Peter Obi led the mock poll with more than five million votes.

“The figures are totally the imagination of NEIS, fraudulent and meant to mislead the public,” the Council said.

It questioned the basis on which NEIS presented the figures as election results, noting that INEC has never announced election results through a third party.

“Under Nigeria’s electoral law, the commission is responsible for announcing official election results. So, on what basis and under whose authority is NEIS presenting these figures as election results?” Alake asked.

“How did NEIS arrive at figures for the APC, NDC, ADC and other political parties when none of them featured on the ballot papers?”

The Council further noted that after the exercise, INEC did not collate or announce any results at the polling unit, ward, local government, state, or national levels.

“If the commission did not collate results, where did NEIS get the figures it claims to have recorded? How did NEIS arrive at more than 17 million votes from an exercise that covered only about 10 per cent of the country’s polling units?” it queried.

It added that NEIS itself describes the process on its website as a “simulation,” yet presented the figures generated from the exercise as though they were actual election results.

“If the exercise was merely a simulation, the figures should not be mistaken for a genuine representation of voters’ preferences. Rather than a reliable attempt to gauge the country’s political mood, NEIS’s claim appears to be an online political game designed to attract attention, engagement and traffic,” the statement said.

The Council urged citizens to ignore the figures and avoid interpreting them as an indication of the likely outcome of the 2027 general elections.

“The Obidient movement may choose to celebrate NEIS and its phantom figures, but such celebrations should not be confused with an actual electoral victory or evidence of nationwide support,” it said.

It urged Nigerians to take note of its previous warnings about alleged plots by opposition elements to manipulate public opinion through fake news and AI-generated images, discredit the electoral process, and delegitimise INEC in order to force a predetermined electoral outcome.