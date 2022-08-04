AGN announces release of 2 Nollywood actors kidnapped in Enugu, says no ransom paid

The Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced two of its members Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released by their abductors unhurt.

The Nollywood actors were abducted on Friday, July 29, abducted while returning from a movie location at Ozilla town in Enugu state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas and released by Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part: “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.

“The actors’ body maintains that the abductors were touched by the Spirit of God to release the actors free of charge without collecting any ransom.”

According to the statement, the body has already arranged medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period. He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all”

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the actors kidnappers demanded $100,000 before they could set the actors free.

