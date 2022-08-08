FG seeks citizens’ cooperation in war against terrorists

The Federal Government has solicited for understanding and cooperation of Nigerians in the current war against terrorists creating a state of insecurity in the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the call in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Executive members of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in his Abuja Office, led by its President, Mallam Sirajo Muktar.

The Minister who assured Nigerians that everything was being done to curtail insurgency and other security challenges told Nigerians that it was because the insurgents in the North East have been seriously dealt with and their perceived visibility being severely degraded that some of their escapees are running to other place.

He reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is bent on taking necessary steps to arrest the situation.

He, therefore, appealed for cooperation in terms of reporting any information capable of jeopardizing citizens’ wellbeing or breach of peace to the nearest security agencies around them.

“Don’t keep any secret information about security to yourself, report to the nearby security agencies, ” he said.

Aregbesola also used the occasion to announce the intention of the Federal Government to bring sanity to the issuance and renewal of passport and his Ministry’s determination to eliminate corruption associated with obtaining the travelling document.

According to him, citizens should visit the Immigration Service Portal to register online for the issuance of passports.

The process, the Minister said, is not only seamless while the online application under the new scheme is geared towards enhancing transparency and corruption elimination.

He equally warned members of the public to stop patronising touts or uniform officers in processing their passports because their actions are illegal, unwarranted as they are only interested in making money out of the people.

On measures being taken to fast-track passport procurement, he said more data capturing centres will be opened across the six geo-political zones of the country to ease the difficulties being faced during the processing of e-passport.

As part of a concerted effort of the Federal Government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and ensure a positive public perception of its activities, Aregbesola also expressed the readiness of his Ministry to partner with relevant stakeholders, including the NIPR, in sensitising the public and channelling their energies towards national development.

He hinted that specific areas of collaboration would include training of officers and men of the Ministry and its agencies on effective communication, public relations and prompt reportage of the Ministry’s activities to the general public to sustain its positive image.

The Minister also urged the Institute to step up it’s plate and play a frontline role in information dissemination and promoting positive narratives on government’s efforts.





He added that the NIPR is most suitable for a prominent role in balanced information, interactive and perception management and developmental information, which are dearly needed at this critical time of the nation’s development; especially now that our country is faced with serious security challenges which will be better solved through the news that inspires and unite us as one nation with one destiny

Earlier, President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Sirajo Muktar has stated that the association was in the Ministry to seek collaboration and partnership in view of the revolutionary changes and giant strides being made by present administration through the Ministry and its agencies.

He commended the Minister and his team for their gallant efforts at addressing the current security threats in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE