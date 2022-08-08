9 ways to care for your eyes and maintain good eyesight

Your eye is arguably the most important organ in your body. You need your eyes to see and be aware of the world around you. This is the only organ you need for physical direction and as a source of vision.

However, some diseases are threats to your eyes’ perfect health. This is why you should identify any changes you notice in your eyes as soon as possible. Visit an optician as soon as you can and also observe some eye care tips.

It is important that you take care of your eyes as a top priority. There are various ways to care for your eyes and make sure you are seeing your best.

1. Eat a balanced and healthy diet

This is one of the best ways to care for your eyes. Make research on foods that enhance proper and healthy vision. Your diet should include fruits, vegetables, and vitamins that will help your eyes see their best.

2. Maintain appropriate distance from the computer

For people who work on computers all day, it is important that they are at arms length from their computers. Direct contact with your computer regularly will tamper with your eyes’ health.

3. Adjust screen lighting or brightness

It is important to dim your gadgets’ lights while using them. Increasing it will cause gradual damage to your eyes.

4. Use recommended glasses or spectacles

Using glasses not recommended for your eyes is a great risk. It reduces the quality of your vision. It is important that you don’t borrow someone else’s glasses for use unless it aligns with your eye vision.

5. Wear sunglasses

Exposure to the sun can damage your eyes and put you at a high risk of developing a cataract. To prevent this, it is important to use sunglasses that will prevent the total penetration of the sun as much as possible.

6. Avoid rubbing your eyes





Rubbing your eyes with dirty hands is an invitation to infection and irritation. This is because your hands are usually exposed to dirt, dust, and germs that could be harmful to your eyes.

Try as much as possible to avoid contact between your hands and your eyes.

7. Allow your eyes to rest

It is important that you give your eyes a rest, especially if you work on a computer all day. Observe the 20-20-20 rules which states that:

You take your eyes off the computer every 20 minutes and fix your gaze on an object that is 20 meters away from you. To prevent eye dryness, blink 20 times consecutively. For proper vision and body posture, stand up and take 20 steps every 20minutes.

8. Use appropriate eye makeup products

For ladies, do not use just any eye product for your eyes without properly scrutinising it. This is because there are some makeup products that contain chemicals that are harmful to your eyes. Using them without checking will only cause great damage to your sight.

It is important that you also take good care of your makeup equipment very well.

9. Get adequate sleep

Getting enough sleep is also a way to take care of your eyes properly. It helps to keep your eyes charged, revitalixed and healthy.

