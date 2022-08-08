6 food items you should never store in the freezer

We all want to reduce food waste, which is why we are happy that we can always rely on the freezer to preserve excess food.

Unfortunately, some things are not made to survive freezer temperatures. In this article, you will find a list of foods you should never store in the freezer.

1. Whole, raw eggs

You might have chickens who are laying more eggs than your family can handle, or you might find a good deal of eggs at the store and might be tempted to buy them in bulk or in whatever way you got it. If you are considering keeping whole, raw eggs to make them last longer, do not put them in the freezer.

Whole, raw eggs will expand in the freezer. This will cause the shell to crack. The best way to preserve eggs is to remove the shell from the raw eggs and whisk the yolks and whites together thoroughly. Then, pour the eggs into a tightly-sealed freezer container.

2. Wine

Any wine connoisseur or sommelier will tell you not to freeze valid wine. Putting wine in the freezer will make it lose most of its character in the harsh climate of your freezer.

Once the wine is thawed, it should not be imbibed or taken in. Rather, it should be used for cooking purposes.

3. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks like soda and beer should not be in the freezer because when placed in the freezer, the water in the soda expands in the can and this causes the volume to become greater than what the can has been designed to hold.

This causes the can to become strained and eventually pop when left in the freezer for a long time, leaving you with a mess to clean up in your freezer.

4. Mayonnaise

You might want to know a little better before you proceed to consider freezing your favorite sandwich spread.

Mayonnaise is an emulsion of egg yolk and oil, and emulsions are broken easily by factors like freezing temperatures. Don’t put a jar of mayonnaise in the freezer, it will separate.





5. Fully cooked pasta or other starch grains

Freezing rice or pasta is never a good idea. Once pasta or other starch grains are fully cooked, they cannot withstand much more heat, and you will always need heat to revive frozen pasta.

The heat required for frozen pasta is too much. The result will be a mess that bears no resemblance to the dinner you were dreaming of.

6. Salad greens

If you’ve ever tried saving a dressed salad in the freezer, you might be aware of how those crunchy greens turn into slimy mush in a matter of hours.

The moisture content of salad greens, whether dressed or undressed, washed or unwashed, is too high to withstand the frigid temperatures of your freezer. This will make them turn into waste.

