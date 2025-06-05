Metro

FG mourns Prof Jubril Aminu

Clement Idoko
Northern govs mourn Prof Jubril Aminu
Late Prof Jubril Aminu

The Federal Government has deeply mourned the passing of Professor Jubril Aminu, a former Minister of Education from 1985 to 1989, who died at the age of 85, after a prolonged illness.

Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa who expressed grieve for the Ministry in a statement in Abuja, said the late Prof. Aminu Jubril was a towering figure in Nigeria’s intellectual and public service landscape.

Part of the statement read: “A celebrated medical scholar, he graduated as the best student from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in 1965, and went on to earn a PhD in Medicine from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, in 1972.

“Throughout his distinguished public service career, Professor Jubril served Nigeria with honour and distinction. He held several key national roles, including Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992), Ambassador to the United States of America (1999–2003), Senator representing Adamawa Central (2003–2011), and Delegate to the National Constitutional Conference (1994–1995), contributing significantly to nation-building across various sectors.

“As Minister of Education, he championed impactful reforms and policies that laid a strong foundation for inclusive and forward-looking educational development in Nigeria. His legacy of scholarship, visionary leadership, and unwavering service to the nation remains a beacon of inspiration within the education sector and beyond.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, on behalf of the entire Ministry, extends sincere condolences to the family of Professor Jubril, the government and people of Adamawa State, and all Nigerians.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for comfort to all who mourn this irreplaceable loss,” it stated.

