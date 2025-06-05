Anambra govt clamps down on fake internet service operators

Anambra State Government, through the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB) and the State ICT Agency, has commenced a crackdown on unauthorised Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating across the state.

The government, in a statement jointly signed by Executive Chairman, ANSPPB, Barr. Chike Maduekwe and MD/CEO, ICT Agency, Fred Agbata said the decisive action followed numerous reports of illegal road and sidewalk excavations, as well as the unauthorized erection of poles defacing our environment.

According to the statement, investigations have since revealed that several ISPs have been operating without the required submission of deployment plans and approvals.

“These illegal operations pose serious risks, including data breaches, poor service quality, and the defacement of public infrastructure.

“Left unchecked, such activities not only compromise residents’ safety but also undermine legitimate ISPs who are registered with the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and are prepared to follow due process to provide reliable services.

“The objective of this crackdown is to sanitize the state’s digital landscape by ensuring that only properly registered and certified ISPs are allowed to operate in the State.

“This initiative is part of the broader vision of the Soludo-led administration to promote responsible technology use for the collective good.

“Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or unlicensed ISP activity by calling the dedicated hotline: 02014143039

Commenting on the development, the Executive Chairman/Managing Director of ANSPPB, Barr. Chike Maduekwe, stated: “This isn’t about shutting anyone out. It’s about ensuring everyone plays by the rules.

“If you want to offer internet services in Anambra, go through the proper channels. We will support those doing the right thing, but we will not fold our arms and watch people cut corners.”

Also speaking, Managing Director, ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), emphasized, “The Internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Mr Governor announced and implemented the zero right-of-way policy as a way of encouraging more players and deepening access.

“However, it is important to state that the first point of call for any interested player is the relevant agencies so that the State is aware of what is being deployed.

“This is because our people deserve services from providers they can trust. We are committed to protecting our citizens while enabling fair competition in the tech ecosystem.

“The Anambra State Government remains resolute in fostering a safe, fair, and well-regulated digital economy, one where residents can enjoy reliable internet services without fear of exploitation or compromise.

“Let’s all work together to safeguard Anambra’s digital future.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE