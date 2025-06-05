Eid-El-Kabir: Speaker Abbas tasks Nigerians on personal, collective sacrifices

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen on Thursday tasked Nigerians on the need for personal and collective sacrifices.

Abbas, who gave the charge via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Speaker Abbas, who is taking part in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, further urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the country, particular the leaders.

“The Speaker also implored them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, which is one of the hallmarks of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“While extending the admonition to all Nigerians, Speaker Abbas called for personal and collective sacrifices for the nation towards its development and growth.

“He said a period like this calls for renewed commitment to the worship of Allah, noting that with unity of purpose, Nigerians can prosper.

“Through prayers, selfishness, dedication, and renewed hope, we shall overcome our challenges as a nation,” the statement read.

Speaker Abbas, therefore, urged Nigerians to see the current socio-economic situation as a temporary sacrifice towards a prosperous country under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

