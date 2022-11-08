FG lauds unity college students for developing robot prototype

A team of students from the Federal Government College, Rubochi, Abuja has developed a Robot prototype that can be used in hospitality industries and service such as in hotels, motels, restaurants and event centres.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking on Tuesday at the presentation of the robotics innovation project by students to Ministry officials, commended them for the talent and efforts put into the project by teachers and students.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr David Andrew Adejo, promised to support the students but challenged them to continue to improve on the project until they are able to produce a full drone robot prototype capable of taking files from one office to another.

Principal of FGC, Rubochi, Mrs Roseline Michael Inyang, who led the team of 15 students who built the robot to the Ministry, noted that despite its location in a remote area of FCT, the College is well known for high standards and academic prowess, saying what the students were showcasing was a tip of the iceberg.

The audience at the event were thrilled when through remote control, the robot successfully served the Permanent Secretary drink at a place he was seated in a far end the students making the presentation.

One of students, Ogbole Favour Ene, explained that the robot was made 70 per cent from recycled materials and robotic kits donated to them by Coderina, saying the major aim of the project was to get recycled materials, available in the environment and make use of them.

Coderina Education Technology Foundation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education has been training teachers of Federal Unity Colleges since 2020 on Robotics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence. The teachers in return have engaged in training and retraining of students for both local and international competitions

Consequently upon these series of training of students by their teachers, the students of FGC Rubochi have developed a Robot prototype that can be used in hospitality industries and service such as in hotels, motels, restaurants and event centres and they are to showcase their talent.

