Bauchi Assembly reiterates commitment to affordable, quality healthcare service delivery for rural people

Bauchi State House of Assembly has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that people of the state particularly those in the rural areas received affordable but quality healthcare service delivery.

The assertion was made by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman while receiving members of a Bauchi-based CSO, Journalists for Public Health Development and Initiative (J4PD) accompanied by other International Development Partners on an advocacy visit to the members.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, the Speaker stressed that affordable and quality healthcare service delivery is what the people need in order to promote a healthy society.

He added that the House is always ready to collaborate with international partners in ensuring that gaps in the health and education sectors were bridged because the government alone on its own cannot do everything.

On the implementation of the health contributory scheme of the state, he assured that the members will key into it by enrollment of constituents in their respective constituencies in order to make access to healthcare services easier.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of J4PD, Ms Elizabeth Nange Kah stressed the importance of the health insurance scheme which has been made to become compulsory for every Nigerian as contained in the National Health Insurance Act signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari in May 2022.

Elizabeth Kah also said that by keying into the health contributory scheme, the Members will become promoters of effective healthcare delivery services across the state which is the main objective of the scheme.

She added that universal health coverage can only be achieved when people particularly in rural areas are effectively covered in the health insurance scheme.

The J4PD Coordinator also advocated for the realization of the 15% budgetary allocation to the health sector in line with the Abuja declaration saying that every allocation to the sector should be distinct from others.

Also contributing, the State Director of USAID IHP, Dr Siaka Alhassan stressed the importance of the health insurance scheme saying that it will enhance quality, affordable and effective healthcare delivery services to the people, particularly those in rural areas.

He also said that the Members should through their oversight functions, ensure that allocations were promptly released and utilized for the purposes meant for.

According to him, “The international partners want to see that funds made available for the particular project were expended as required. They want to see things done as outlined, this will motivate them to allocate more funds for more projects and programs”.

Rabi Ekele of USAID State2State reiterated the need for the implementation of the 15% allocation to the health sector of the state which she said will boost quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

