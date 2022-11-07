(JUST IN): UK govt says it no longer advises against travel to Abuja, but….

By Femi Osinusi
The United Kingdom government on Mondays said it no longer advises against travel to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but added that risks still remain high.
This is coming after two weeks of terror alert issued by the government of the country to its citizens in Nigeria.
According to the updated travel advice issued on Monday by the UK government through its FCDO Travel Advice on its Twitter handle, the UK government added that the advice against travel to other areas remains in place,
According to the update: “The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added.
 “The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.”

