………Says Nigeria needs better labour data to tackle unemployment

The Federal Government has inaugurated a technical working group focused on developing an integrated national labour force intelligence system, aimed at bridging the gap between skills development and industry demands.

Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), announced the formation of this Labour Force Intelligence Technical Working Group (LFI-TWG) in Abuja on Monday.

Hadejia emphasized that Nigeria cannot sustainably create jobs at scale without a clearer understanding of where employment opportunities are emerging, the skills required by employers, and how effectively the workforce is being prepared.

He highlighted a persistent gap between the skills being developed, the demands of industries, and the employment outcomes the country seeks to achieve.

Despite government institutions investing resources in education, vocational training, entrepreneurship development, and employment interventions, employers continue to struggle to find suitably skilled workers.

Hadejia explained that the proposed national labour force intelligence architecture would enhance the way the country generates, integrates, and utilizes labour market information to guide economic and employment policies.

He clarified that this initiative is not intended to create another government database or duplicate the responsibilities of existing institutions but rather to connect current systems and transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence.

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The plan involves establishing an interoperable labour data exchange that integrates both federal and state-level labour market information systems as well as institutional datasets.

Existing platforms that could contribute to this initiative include the labour market information system and the national electronic labour exchange, as managed by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as programs from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), including the national skills observatory.

An integrated system would assist policymakers in identifying emerging employment trends, allow training institutions to respond to industry demands, and support employers in workforce planning.

It would also guide public and private investments toward interventions that yield better employment outcomes.

The working group consists of a voluntary, practitioner-led coalition made up of representatives from employers, government institutions, development organizations, and other stakeholders in the employment ecosystem.

Hadejia identified the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) as the lead institution of the group, working alongside the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), MTN Foundation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The Future Africa, and Jobberman.

He stressed the importance of involving employers, government agencies, training institutions, technology platforms, and development partners to create a functional labour market intelligence system.

Hadejia urged the group to prioritize the integration of existing systems, industry demand, actionable intelligence, institutional sustainability, and measurable results.

He also called for a clear implementation roadmap, practical pilot integrations, and indicators to assess progress and impact.

Hadejia cautioned against allowing the initiative to become bogged down in prolonged consultations, technical discussions, or institutional disagreements.

“The true test of this working group will not be the number of meetings convened, but the practical solutions delivered,” he stated.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda and the federal government’s ambition to expand economic opportunities and improve the livelihoods of Nigerians.

Hadejia acknowledged the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS for their support of the national skills and industry alignment roundtables and the collaborative process that led to the establishment of the working group.

He reiterated that the Office of the Vice-President would continue to support stronger coordination across the nation’s job creation ecosystem.

The inauguration followed two national skills and industry alignment roundtables held in March and June 2023, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the government, industry, development partners, and skills development institutions.

The working group will now begin developing a coordinated, interoperable, and sustainable national labour force intelligence architecture for Nigeria.