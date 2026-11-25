China has warned the United States against imposing new tariffs on its trading partners, urging Washington to protect trade relations amid reports of planned levies on several major economies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun made the call on Wednesday, November 25, following media reports that the US was preparing to announce additional tariffs affecting China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Guo said tariff and trade wars would harm the interests of the countries involved.

“Tariff wars and trade wars are not in anyone’s interest,” he said.

He urged the world’s two largest economies to resolve their trade differences through dialogue and consultation, rather than introducing measures that could further strain their economic relationship.

Guo also rejected accusations that China was engaging in industrial overcapacity by producing goods in excess of domestic demand and selling them overseas at low prices to weaken foreign competitors.

He described the accusations as a “false premise” and a “pretext for political manipulation”.

“China and the United States should work together to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and uphold the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised China’s trade surplus with the United States, arguing that it has contributed to the decline of American manufacturing and jobs.

After returning to office in 2025, Trump introduced additional tariffs on Chinese imports, triggering retaliatory measures from Beijing. At one point, the duties on some goods reportedly reached 145 per cent.

The two countries later agreed to a temporary trade truce in October 2025. The arrangement, which was extended by two months in September, is scheduled to expire in January.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met last week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, southern China. The leaders are also expected to meet again in December at a G20 summit in the United States.

During their latest meeting, Xi described relations between Beijing and Washington as “stable and improved” and called for cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence.

He also said the development of AI should remain under human control, with safeguards against potential risks.

The reported plans for fresh US tariffs have therefore raised concerns over the future of the trade truce and the broader economic relationship between the two countries.

However, Washington had not officially confirmed the reported new levies in the information available at the time of publication.

(Channel NewsAsia)