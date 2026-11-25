REGULAR exercise, particularly when done with others, may help reduce aggressive behaviour, promote cooperation and strengthen social relationships, a new study by researchers at the Ohio State University has found.

The study, conducted on mice, showed that animals that exercised together were less likely to fight over limited resources, including food and comfortable resting spaces, than those that did not engage in physical activity.

Researchers also observed increased activity in specific brain regions associated with social behaviour among the exercising animals.

The findings were presented on November 18, 2026, at Neuroscience 2026, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.

The researchers said the findings offer fresh evidence that exercise may have social benefits beyond its established effects on physical and mental health, although further studies are needed to determine whether similar effects occur in humans.

For the study, researchers housed pairs of male and female mice together for six weeks. While some animals had continuous access to functioning running wheels, others were provided with wheels that could not rotate.

The team subsequently examined how the mice behaved when competing for limited resources, including food and a warm resting spot that could only accommodate one animal at a time.

They monitored aggressive behaviours such as stealing food, chasing cage mates and pushing other animals away from preferred resting spaces.

In a follow-up experiment, some mice were given scheduled exercise sessions, with access to running wheels for six hours daily, five days a week, over six weeks.

The results showed that mice that exercised were more willing to share food and less likely to engage in aggressive competition with their cage mates.

Liz Kirby, associate professor of behavioural neuroscience in the Department of Psychology at Ohio State University and principal investigator of the study, said the exercising mice demonstrated better cooperation when competing for food.

She explained that inactive mice were more likely to snatch food from one another, run away and chase their cage mates, noting that both continuous access to running wheels and scheduled exercise sessions appeared to reduce aggressive competition over limited resources.

The study’s lead author, Will Butke, a doctoral student in Kirby’s laboratory, said the research sought to understand how exercise and its social component influence brain activity and human relationships.

He noted that while the physiological benefits of physical activity, including improved cardiovascular and lung health, are widely recognised, its potential influence on social interactions deserves greater attention.

According to Butke, exercising in groups can provide opportunities for companionship, social support and stress reduction.

To understand the neurological processes involved, the researchers used a technique that identifies recently active brain cells.

Their analysis revealed increased activity in specific brain regions associated with social behaviour among the exercising mice, while other regions showed no significant changes.

Butke said the findings suggest that exercise may influence particular areas of the brain involved in social interactions rather than producing a general increase in brain activity.

Although the researchers cautioned against drawing direct conclusions about humans from animal studies, Kirby said the findings point to a possible social benefit of regular physical activity.

The research comes against the backdrop of growing concerns about loneliness and social isolation, as well as increasing participation in group fitness activities.

The researchers said their findings add to growing scientific evidence that physical activity may influence not only physical and mental well-being but also how individuals relate to and interact with one another.