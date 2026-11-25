The Chairman of the Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Anthony Osarobo, has said that quality education remains a deciding factor for development across the board in any given society.

This was just as he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to quality education, calling for improved teaching standards, better learning conditions and a solid educational foundation for children across the local government area.

Osarobo made the remarks when he received the Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ambrose Oyakhilome, and his team, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office.

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The Ovia South-West chairman commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for the ongoing reforms and initiatives aimed at revitalising the education sector, particularly basic education, describing the interventions as critical to the future of Edo children.

He assured SUBEB of his administration’s readiness to support policies, recommendations and collaborative efforts that would strengthen the education system and address challenges confronting schools in Ovia South-West.

Osarobo also emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation between the local government and relevant state agencies to ensure that pupils have access to quality education and a conducive learning environment.

Responding, Oyakhilome commended the council chairman for his commitment to the educational development and welfare of children in the area, noting that his support remained vital to improving basic education.

He disclosed that the visit was part of an inspection exercise to assess ongoing rehabilitation work at Ozolua Primary School, Iguobazuwa.