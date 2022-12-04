FG inaugurates fish processing centre in Akwa-Ibom

Fish processors in the country have once again been enjoined to always handle their products in hygienic ways in order to enhance their socio-economic well-being and make food available for all categories of consumers at good quality all year round.

The Executive Director of the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Dr, Patricia Pessu gave this advice at the commissioning of the fish processing centre constructed by the Institute for Ikot Aba community in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The NSPRI boss who was represented by Dr Idorenyin Nwaehujor, the Zonal Coordinator, NSPRI Port Harcourt said the centre was built with the sole aim of impacting farmers in the state.

She stated that “the technology we developed over the years will encourage the people in processing their fishes” adding that the farmers should add value to the product for local consumption and for export. Pessu later distributed ice fish boxes and smoking kilns to individuals and cooperative groups in Akwa Ibom urging them to make judicious use of the facilities. Earlier, the chairman of Ikot Aba Community, MR, Sunday Essien commended the Federal Government for providing a money-making project for the community at no cost.

In a remark, the Youth President of Ikot Aba village, MR, Utenge Udoenang said that the project would bring rapid development to the community.

He appealed for more fish processing centres to be built as most of the youths in the community engaged in fish farming.

