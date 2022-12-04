Private car park operators attack Lagos officials, damage clamping machines

Some private car park operators recently attacked officials of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), damaging government property used in clamping vehicles and controlling indiscriminate parking.

In a statement sent to Tribune Online at the weekend, the agency said that it’s General Manager, Mrs Adebisi Adelabu expressed dismay at the actions of the private car park operators.

According to the statement, “During the monitoring and enforcement exercise carried out by LASPA last week Wednesday in Marina, Lagos, the LASPA GM who was represented by the Director, Operations of LASPA, Mr Ayokunle Akinrimisi, said that the car parks operators are operating illegally.

The LASPA GM frowned at a situation where residents park their vehicles within their premises and give out their car keys to these car park operators at the owner’s risk.

The General Manager explained that the Authority was saddled with the responsibility of regulating and managing all forms of parking and registering all existing private and public parks.

She said that in a bid to ensure a coordinated parking management system, LASPA had issued several warnings to car park owners to register with the authority and ensure proper operation of the business environment.

Adelabu said the operation of the car park operators should be well structured to meet the business requirements, for the benefit of the populace.

She explained that the illegal private car park owners took laws into their hands by destroying the state government’s clamps.

“The General Manager added that government would not condone such acts and the perpetrators would face the law.

She reiterated that the authority was working toward promoting parking policies tailored to suit the peculiarity of the state in line with modern international standards, towards achieving a smart city.

“LASPA is empowered to remove all impediments arising from indiscriminate parking on roads and in car parks, improve the flow of traffic and reduce travel time.”

She called on Lagos residents not to patronise illegal car park operators and support the authority’s agenda of improving the parking culture in the State.

The General Manager urged anyone interested in the car park business to register with the Lagos State Parking Authority and get a parking permit to operate.

During the monitoring and inspection, LASPA noted illegal parking on major roads causing traffic congestion.





