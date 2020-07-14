FG donates rice processing equipment to Ogun govt

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has donated rice processing equipment to the Ogun State Government, to boost rice production in the state.

The Chief Technical Officer of the ministry, Engr. Oladokun Olaosebikan, who disclosed this said that the equipment which included harvester, generating sets, dry cell batteries, water sprinklers for fumigation, surface water pump, submersible pump, rice processing machine, rice per-boiler would complement government’s effort quest for food security.

Corroborating Olaosebikan, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the items would complement the demonstration farm at Eegua Rice Processing Centre, to allow more people benefit from the rice value-chain.

He explained that government through the demonstration farm would train farmers on modern ways of growing rice and further encourage youths to be gainfully employed in the venture.

Odedina said the farm was part of the Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration commitment to revamping agricultural sector.

Odedina added that rice plantation was ongoing in eight local governments areas in the state, explaining that, “the idea of the demonstration farm is to make everybody growing rice to copy our technology. I am assuring all stakeholders that Ogun rice has come to stay.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Dr. (Mrs.) Angel Adelaja-Kuye charged interested farmers to take advantage of the demonstration farm for rice production and marketing, as the government would always be ready to offer the necessary assistance.