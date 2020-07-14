It’s premature to reopen schools —ASUP

•Says it’ll endanger lives of students, staff

Labour
By Soji-Eze Fagbemi
IPPIS, lecturers ASUP
President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Anderson Ezeibe

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature.

According to the union, schools in Nigeria were not prepared for the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic; and any attempt at reopening the schools now will endanger the lives of both students and staff.

ASUP gave this position while calling for the renewal of the union’s engagement with the government. It also renewed its demands as contained in its 97th NEC resolutions of March, 2020.

The union had in March, 2020 issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government to resolve issues relating to the sanctity of the polytechnic sector, being one of the tripods of tertiary education in Nigeria; and the wellbeing of its members nationwide.

The President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who spoke on the critical issues affecting the union’s members and other national issues at a briefing in Abuja, frowned at the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 for isolating the educational institutions. He also condemned the planned increase in electricity tariff as well as the increase in the pump price of fuel.

Comrade Ezeibe said: “Our union views the bill as narrow in content and a poor attempt at distracting the public from the many challenges undermining the fulfillment of the mandate of tertiary institutions in the country. While joining in the  condemnation of such reported incidents, it is our view that the occurrences are no different from the ones that occur in other places of work and business both in the formal and informal sectors and as such, isolating the educational institutions as demonstrated by the bill may not be helpful.

“The recent efforts by the government to increase electricity tariffs in the country is condemnable. The government continued to shy away from admitting the failures of the privatization exercise in this all important sector while shifting the burden of such failures to hapless citizens. The overall impact of such upward review will be seen in higher cost of production and doing business and yet without any guarantee of steady supply of electricity.”

On the increase in pump price of petrol, he said: “Our union views this as insensitive at this time, considering the plight of Nigerians in this challenging period. The impact will certainly be felt in negative terms by an already pauperized citizenry.”

He stated that the union will align with organised labour in the country in its position on the issues of hike in fuel pump price, electricity tariff hike and other issues of national interest.

The union decried the lethargic disposition of the government in protecting the sanctity of the sector; and regretted that the sector is still replete with stories of owed salaries in many state owned institutions like Abia, Imo, Benue, Osun, Ogun,and Edo states.

According to Comrade Ezeibe: “This has been made manifest in the lack of respect for provisions of the Polytechnic Act as amended; the non-release of the amended scheme of service and conditions of service for the sector; non-implementation of the 2014 NEEDS Assessment report, nor the release of the approved revitalization fund for the sector, thereby deepening the rot in infrastructure; poor funding and governance practices in the sector particularly in many state owned institutions; continued discrimination against the sector and its products and the continued contraction of the space for expression as seen in the continued victimization of our union leaders in some institutions.”

He added: “Obsolete salary regimes are still in force in states like Zamfara, Jigawa, Borno, while arbitrary salary cuts are evident in Kaduna. Allowances are owed in institutions in virtually all the states as well as in Federal Polytechnics and Monotechnics.

The union, therefore, demanded rectification of all anomalies associated with and reported on IPPIS; and the release of the arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustments to its members in federal institutions and implementation of the law in states.

Comrade Ezeibe called for release of withheld salaries in some states of the federation where governments have withheld their members salaries and implementation of the appropriate salary regime in the states affected.

While the union demanded for the recall of victimized union officials in some affected institutions and cessation of further acts of victimisation in the sector; it also called for the release of all promotion arrears owed members

It called for the reconstitution of the dissolved governing councils without delay and setting up of visitation panels for the institutions.

While calling for the release of the reviewed Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service; the union also called for immediate resumption of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement renegotiation.

It demanded for the revitalization fund as approved for the sector and implementation of the NEEDS Assessment report as well as cessation and reversal of all infractions in the implementation of the Polytechnics Act.

“It is equally our hope that the government will seize this opportunity to avert an industrial crisis post pandemic in our institutions by diligently responding to the issues raised,” the ASUP President said.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
Despite the record gains in three trading session last week, equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week bearish as the All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12 per cent to… Read Full Story 
The 19 Northern States Northern Speakers Conference under the aegis of Northern Speakers Forum(NSF) converged in Kaduna at the weekend to discuss sensitive and critical issues that are affecting the region… Read Full Story
One factor working in favour of leading organizations is their deployment of customer feedback to get even better. Feedback is the view expressed by customers about the performance of a company or its products. This could be positive or negative. Feedback is important because it is a pointer to the future of an organization… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu from office as the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest last week and appearance before the presidential probe panel set up to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney… Read Full Story
Corruption is the Original Sin. The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin described it as part of “the crooked timber of humanity”. It belongs to the class of “wicked problems”. A wicked problem, according to policy scientists, is a social problem that appears in the manner of an insoluble puzzle; in which the best… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Labour

COVID-19: We won’t relent in protecting Nigerians despite spike —MHWUN President

Labour

NLC, TUC to mobilise against Nycil’s alleged unfair labour practice

Labour

NUPENG laments brazen extortion of members by Army, Police, Civil Defense

Labour

School resumption: NLC seeks intervention funds for academic institutions

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More