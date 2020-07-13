Staff retrenchment: NDDC IMC snubs Senate panel

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
NDDC, IMC, Senate
Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei,

The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter.

The committee led by Senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi had been mandated by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to investigate the alleged illegal sack of staffs of the NDDC by the Professor Daniel Pondei led IMC.

Checks revealed that the Senate, a sequel to a motion raised by Senator representing Rivers East, George Sekibo on alleged financial recklessness levelled against the NDDC IMC constituted an ad-hoc committee led by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi to investigate it.

In a similar vein, the Senate equally mandated the Senate Committee on Niger Delta to investigate the alleged maltreatment and illegal sack of staffers of the Commission.

But the chairman of the Committee Senator Nwaoboshi and his team were stunned on Monday as the IMC team was nowhere near Room 022 of the Senate wing, venue of the scheduled meeting.

ALSO READ: ‘Aboderin family compound not kidnappers, cultists’ hideout’

Efforts by the NDDC Director of Human Resources, Silas Anyanwu to explain to the senators that Professor Pondei and his team were held up in a sitting with the lawmakers in the House of Representatives conducting a similar investigation was rebuffed by Senator Nwaoboshi.

Mr Anyanwu said: “The Managing Director of NDDC, Professor Pondei and other IMC members, were held back at the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly where they were being engaged on a similar investigation.

“For the past two hours sir, I have been communicating with the MD and some other IMC members but information reaching me, indicated that they are not allowed to leave the venue of similar investigation going on in the House of Representatives.”

Senator Nwaoboshi, however, dismissed the explanation as not convincing, as he noted that Monday absence by the IMC of the NDDC was the third failed attempt to honour the Senate Committee invitation.

He said: “Even if the MD is held up in the House of Representatives, is there no person from the IMC who has the capacity to represent?”

The Committee subsequently adjourned till Tuesday as it vowed to take the NDDC budget defence along with the investigation of illegal retrenchment of staff.

“From the attitude and actions shown so far by the IMC on this investigation, there is no sign of seriousness or interest from them.

“Though because of our respect for our colleagues in the House of Representatives, this sitting will be adjourned till tomorrow which is even the earlier fixed day for the 2020 budget defence session for the Commission.

“Before we adjourn, an erroneous impression must be corrected by saying that it is not this committee that petitioned against NDDC but affected staffers who alleged to have been illegally dismissed from service from of the commission.

“Petitions on such allegations have been forwarded to us and most of the affected staffers have made their presentations which must be responded to by the IMC.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
Despite the record gains in three trading session last week, equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week bearish as the All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12 per cent to… Read Full Story 
The 19 Northern States Northern Speakers Conference under the aegis of Northern Speakers Forum(NSF) converged in Kaduna at the weekend to discuss sensitive and critical issues that are affecting the region… Read Full Story
One factor working in favour of leading organizations is their deployment of customer feedback to get even better. Feedback is the view expressed by customers about the performance of a company or its products. This could be positive or negative. Feedback is important because it is a pointer to the future of an organization… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu from office as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest last week and appearance before the presidential probe panel set up to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney… Read Full Story
Corruption is the Original Sin. The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin described it as part of “the crooked timber of humanity”. It belongs to the class of “wicked problems”. A wicked problem, according to policy scientists, is a social problem that appears in the manner of an insoluble puzzle; in which the best… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

FG’s decision not to reopen unity schools for WAEC exams not binding on states,…

Latest News

‘Aboderin family compound not kidnappers, cultists’ hideout’

Latest News

We’ll rid Oyo State of ‘One Million Boys,’ other nuisances ―…

Latest News

Two journalists from Nigerian Tribune selected as fact-checking fellows 2020

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More