FG constitutes white paper panels for tertiary institutions

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Federal Government has constituted White Paper Drafting panels on reports of visitation panels to tertiary institutions across the country.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said this followed the receipt of the reports by the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu.

Adamu had last year constituted the panels to 36 Universities, while six Panels have been constituted for 25 Polytechnics with 21 Colleges of Education having 5 Panels.

One Panel is to draft a White Paper for four Inter-university Centres.

Goong said the Panels would be inaugurated in the coming days and would have two weeks from the date of inauguration to submit their reports.

