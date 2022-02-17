Kano agency shuts down 12 filling stations, arrests marketers selling PMS above pump price

Kano Anti Corruption Commission has arrested 12 members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) for selling fuel at N250 which is above the government approved price of N167 per litre.

This was just as the agency, shut down 12 filling stations used in the illegal acts.

The agency boss, Barrister Mahmud Balarabe, expressed his displeasure over the act of the IPMAN members at a time when people are struggling to survive.

He said: “In fact, when I heard about the unilateral increase in the price of fuel, I tried to reach out to the state Chairman of IPMAN, Bashir Danmallam, but all my calls were rejected by him including a text message.

“We cannot allow some few persons to decide on the economic and security lives of our peoples. We must be seen protecting the interests of the generalities of the citizens. That is why we will not allow them to do as they wish.”

