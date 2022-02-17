NYSC: 16 corps members get extension of service year in Kano

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that 16 corps members will get extension of service for the various offences they committed during the service year.

This was revealed during the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members at Bayero University Kano Sports Complex on Thursday.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya A’isha Tata Muhammed, disclosed that a total number of 889 corps members completed their service year in the present batch, saying three of them distinguished themselves in the area of personal community development service which earned them state honour awards.

This was just as the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the state has been benefitting from hard working corps members posted to the state since inception of the NYSC scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the governor at the occasion, deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, also saluted the corps members, saying “this set have succeeded in building on the enviable records of their predecessors through contributions in different community development services particularly in healthcare, education and environmental sanitation therefore the indelible marks you will leave would be remembered by the people of Kano State.”

He further said their stay in Kano in the last one year has instituted unity and have exposed them to life challenges and new experiences in different field of pursuit.

The governor further admonished them to utilise the skills they learnt to generate wealth for themselves so that the become employers of labour rather than job seekers.