Fear, gridlock as high tension cable snaps in Lagos

Commuters using the Idimu-Isheri Road in Lagos were thrown into fear and an ensuing gridlock when a high tension power cable suddenly snapped and fell across the road on Tuesday.

In response, the South-West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said NEMA had contacted the authorities at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) over the incident.

He said that “Though power supply to the area is presently out, NEMA has contacted top management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ensure power supply is not restored.

“This will subsist until proper repair works are done on the line to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the residents in these areas.”

This is the second time an incident of this nature is taking place in Lagos in recent time.

On Christmas week, a number of high tension wire cable structures in this same area of Lagos collapsed leading to a fire.

There was no loss of lives in both incidents.

