EKSU set to accelerate processing of transcripts

The management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has put in place measures to fast-track the processing of transcripts.

This was disclosed by the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Edward Olanipekun while addressing members of the EKSU Alumni Association, Oyo State chapter, in Ibadan during the chapter’s first public lecture and New Year get-together.

The vice chancellor assured that with the measure being put in place, it would no longer take more than 72 hours to process transcripts.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to apologise to all alumni who might have had harrowing experience while processing transcripts.

Professor Olanipekun also assured that as from the next convocation ceremony, graduands would be collecting their certificates once they are through with the clearance and payment of all prescribed fees.

The vice chancellor noted that with the support of the alumni association, the university had moved forward in its ranking, while assuring further that the university management would continue to support the association with a view to ensuring that the university ranks among the best globally.

The highlight of the event was the first public lecture of the chapter delivered by Congressman Bimbo Daramola, entitled ‘EKSU @ 40: EXPLORING the Tangible and Intangible Potential of a University for Self-Actualisation in the 21st Century.

While delivering the lecture, Congressman Daramola charged EKSU to reassess its focus of knowledge to contemporary research methods for the benefit of the society.

He said EKSU should begin to produce graduates that would be relevant in the 21st century.

According to a statement by the Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs of EKSU, Bode Olofinmuagun, the vice chancellor and the guest lecturer received prestigious leadership awards at the ceremony.

