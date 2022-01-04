Local stock market begins year 2022 on positive note, investors earn N887bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, being the first trading session, was positive as indicators showed 0.7 per cent increase.

At local bourse kicked off the first trading session of the year on a positive note, following bargain hunting on BUA Cement whose value went up by 7.3 per cent.

Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.7 per cent to 43,026.23 basis points. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date return printed +0.7 per cent respectively.

Investors earned N887 billion as the market capitalisation crossed to N23 trillion mark to settle at N23.18 trillion as against an opening of N22.30.

However, as measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 25 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers.

On this performance chart, Ardova Plc and Vitafoam depreciated having lost respective ten per cent from their value, while Academy Press and Wema Bank recorded the most significant gains of the day after appreciating in value by 10.0 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively.

Analysing by sectors showed that the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas and Insurance indices declined by 0.9 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent, while the Industrial Goods and Banking indices posted gains with 3.0 per cent and 0.4 per cent.

Activities at the local bourse on Tuesday was however not impressive as the total volume of trades decreased by 52.4 per cent to 216.65 million units, valued at N1.52 billion, and exchanged in 4,080 deals.

CHAMS was the toast of Investors as it made the most traded stock by volume at 29.87 million units, while Zenith Bankl was the most traded stock by value at NGN696.47 million.

