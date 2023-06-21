The era of waiting for months, and sometimes years, to obtain building plan approvals may soon be over as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) moves to grant approvals within 90 days.

Muktar Galadima, the Director of the Department of Development Control, FCTA, made this announcement during a workshop organized to train the department’s staff on Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Galadima emphasized that Nigeria’s Urban and Regional Planning laws stipulate that building plan approvals should be granted to applicants within 90 days. He stated that failure to grant approvals within this time frame would be considered consent, acceptance, and approval, allowing applicants to commence development as applied. “Silence is approval,” he affirmed.

Galadima urged the workshop participants to pay close attention to all resource persons and make good use of the workshop as it pertained to their responsibilities.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the Director of the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, spoke as a special guest at the workshop. She disclosed that the FCT Administration would commence the implementation of a performance management system, which would make work practically online and hold staff accountable for their assigned roles.

Ahmadu stated, “There will be no more APER, which allows people to just fill it and it is signed. We are going to have digital civil servants.”

She also highlighted certain factors for efficient and improved service delivery, including improved staff welfare and a healthy and conducive working environment. “Because for you to perform maximally, you need working tools and a conducive working environment,” she said.

Dr Mohammed Zayyanu, an Assistant Director in charge of Vetting with the Department of Development Control, served as a resource person during the workshop.

He outlined some of the advantages of the SOP, including the elimination of errors, increased productivity, and maintenance of a chain of order. Other benefits include consistency in operations, efficiency, time-saving, and the digitalization of processes to enhance overall productivity.

