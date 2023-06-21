The Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, has promised that the state-owned institution, known for its academic excellence, will continue to produce first-rate quality graduates during his tenure.

Agboola made this statement on Wednesday during his robing ceremony as the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution, which took place at the OGD Lecture Hall in Ago-Iwoye.

The VC acknowledged that the many successes achieved in the past years were the result of cumulative efforts made by his predecessors. He assured the audience that he would bring many lofty ideas to fruition for the university. Agboola disclosed that a 10-year strategic plan had been developed to guide the university towards further development.

Agboola stated, “I stand before you to affirm my commitment to build upon the previous achievements and work towards the realization of the vision of the founding fathers of this premier institution in the state. During my 5-year tenure as Vice Chancellor, our main goal will be to position OOU as a world-class university, recognized internationally for producing first-rate quality graduates in line with its vision.”

As the second alumnus to become OOU VC, Agboola emphasized that the university has produced 270,000 graduates since its establishment, many of whom have made formidable impacts in their respective fields. He expressed his administration’s commitment to promoting innovative teaching strategies through staff training and maintaining an open-door policy for all, particularly students.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Toyin Ashiru, acknowledged that OOU has consistently provided a quality tertiary education to the state, nation, and beyond. He emphasized the importance of building upon the university’s strengths to further develop intellectual pursuits and shape the strategic vision of the institution.

