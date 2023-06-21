The new Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, officially assumed office on Wednesday in Abuja at a short handover ceremony between him and the immediate past IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.

Egbetokun pledged that the welfare of serving and retired Police personnel would always be his priority.

In his address, Egbetokun stated that all outstanding salaries and allowances of serving and retired Police personnel would be paid by the end of June 2023.

Related Posts No Content Available

He also assured the effective security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens under his watch. However, he emphasized the need for the cooperation of the general public in fulfilling his responsibilities as the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile, the outgoing IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, appealed for forgiveness from those he might have offended during his tenure in the course of his assignments.

More details to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…





Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…