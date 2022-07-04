FCTA clamps down on Gwarimpa road corridor violators

Backed with valid quit notices and months of warnings, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday stormed another area in Gwarimpa District, demolishing multiple illegal structures said to have been built on road corridors.

The illegal structures used for both residential and commercial purposes occupied a large chunk of the major interchange linking Gwarimpa to Karasana and Kafe districts.

Senior Special Assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah who led the team said reclaiming the road corridors within the districts had become very important to the administration.

Attah noted that more worrisome about the demolished place is reports that many criminal activities were traceable there.

According to him, while there are plans by the administration to implement the road projects within that corridor, there was a need for the environmental nuisances to be cleared.

He said: “There is excessive encroachment to the road corridors and there have been too many reports of criminal activities.

“We marked this place two years ago, re-marked it last year, it was also marked again in May this year.

“It is sad, that the people waited after these markings and warnings. The only structures that will not be touched here, are the ones belonging to indigenous people.”

One of the victims, Peter Livinus stood on the rumbles of his demolished house, looking confused. He, however, denied that he was given a quit notice.





On further probing, the victim admitted that some of the houses in the area were marked, but not his own.

While he condemned the actions, saying he has been thrown into untold hardship, he also appealed to the government to help alleviate their sufferings with some palliative.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.