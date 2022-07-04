Bible Society honours Awolowo-Dosumu, three others

The Bible Society of Nigeria [BSN] is set to honour the Executive Director of Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu; the Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru; the General Overseer of the Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Elijah Abina and the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Alfa Centauri West Africa Limited, Dr Emmanuel Nwogbo with the Prestigious Bible Award.

The award, which holds at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on July 7, 2022, is one of the highlights of the event marking the 15th Annual Luncheon of Special Members Forum of The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

According to a statement by BSN, the occasion is geared towards raising funds to support the Bible works of BSN and honour some persons who have been impacting humanity, Christendom, and society at large.

The theme for this year is, “Divine Masons: Vessels in the Order of Solomon”. The event will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Alfa Centauri West Africa Limited, Dr Emmanuel Nwogbo, who is also an awardee, while the guest speaker is the Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi.

A former Head of State and The Patron of The Bible Society of Nigeria, His Excellency, General Dr Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, is Father of the Day, while the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Host Governor.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages, publishes, distributes, raises funds for the Bible works and execution of programmes that help people interact with the word of God to transform their lives.

