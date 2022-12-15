FCCPC commences investigation into generator importation, others in Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commenced an investigation into the manner in which generators are imported, manufactured, assembled and distributed in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, “Pursuant to 17(e),(g), (l); 18(d), (h); 27,28,29,30,59,70,72, 107, 108 (and others) of the FCCPA 2018 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022; The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission upon credible intelligence and preliminary inquiry has commenced a broad investigation into certain segments of the importation, manufacture, assembly and or distribution of generators.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the Commission on November 16, 2022, obtained a Search Warrant and Order of the Federal High Court in Case No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2075/2022, after sufficiently convincing the court, that there is probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FCCPA.

“The purpose of the Search Warrant and Order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices have been implicated in the intelligence so far procured, and surveillance work is already done.”

The statement further revealed that “the Commission simultaneously executed the Search Warrants on the identified targets has secured certain information from targets of the investigation. The investigation is progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning, and other evidence-gathering tools.

“The Commission is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences with respect to dealings; or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors.

“Particularly, the Commission is interested in any knowledge with respect to prices, multiple, or duplicitous equipment models, import and or customs clearing practices; and any mutual communication or coordination between companies. Information with respect to the following companies is very material: Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited and JMG.

“The Commission welcomes information, including anonymously, and will protect the identities of contributors who so request. Where a contributor desires direct engagement, the Commission will provide the same, under secure circumstances, or otherwise at the direction of the contributor. Information can be sent to a secure dedicated email address created by the Commission; openpower@fccpc.gov.ng,” the statement concluded.

