Atiku promises to resuscitate industries In South-East to boost Nigeria’s economy

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to ensure that the Onitsha Port becomes operational as well as resuscitate industries in the South-East in order to boost the nation’s economy.

Atiku said this while addressing party supporters during his campaign rally in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Thursday.

He explained that these were part of requests made by the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, when he met him hours before the commencement of the campaign.

Atiku said: “On our arrival today, we visited their governor, Professor Soludo, and he said to me, I know you are going to work but make sure that all the federal roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed.

“And I promised him, I’m going to do that, he said ‘make sure that you control our erosion, because Anambra is the erosion headquarters of the world. Erosion is destroying our farmlands, destroying our houses and everything.’

“This is a very gigantic project. And I promised him I am going to do that, and you know I have worked with Soludo before, he is a first class patriotic Nigerian.

“You have an excellent governor. He also appealed to me that Onitsha port this time around we are going to dredge River Niger and Onitsha port will function.

“We are also going to help Anambra industrialise the state so that the state will create as many jobs for our young men and women.

“And you know, I promised to set aside $10 billion to promote small scale and medium enterprise for our young men and women so that they can be independent.

“I am going to be a stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country. I have shown it in my actions because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man. If you really want to produce a president, then vote for the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“I want to thank the people of Anambra State for this warm reception. I never thought I would see such a crowd in Anambra state and believe me we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely.“

Speaking in a similar vein, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, recalled the role played by the late Dr Alex Ekwueme in the formation of the PDP.

He said, “ Dr Alex Ekwueme who led 34 of us, including Atiku Abubakar here to form this party. Anambra is PDP and I am happy with what I have seen here, even APGA is the sun of the PDP, so we shall bring many APGA members back to their home in PDP.

“We want to assure you that the Igbos, particularly Anambra people, have a big stake in Nigeria, there is no village that you will go to in Nigeria that you will not see an Igbo man who is a businessman.

“The Igbos in terms of business are the most national people in Nigeria, you need every part of this country and I like the indomitable spirit of the Igbo nation.”

He appealed to the people to vote for the PDP because it has the blueprint of how to make Nigeria work again.





Also, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, who spoke in the native Igbo language said, “Our party has brought out Atiku Abubakar as our presidential candidate.

“We ask all of you to work hard in Anambra State because Atiku Abubakar is a good product.

“Among all the aspirants, it is only Atiku Abubakar who has the requisite experience to recover the country from the hardship created by the APC government.

“For the past two weeks, we have toured round the country as a part and I am quite convinced that PDP will win the next presidential election.”