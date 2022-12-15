4th Mainland bridge: Lagos allays fears of land owners on compensation

Latest NewsTop News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos 
Lagos committed to development, Lagos Data Centre investment, Vote bold, intelligent leaders, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians, Let's back our prayers, Civil service reforms: Lagos Lagos witnesses 86% reduction, Indiscriminate waste offences, Sanwo-Olu tasks new advisers, Lagos residents consume N4.5bn, Lagos not recruiting new teachers, Lagos government financially credible, My administration 'll continue to encourage press freedom, Bola Tinubu road, Omo Eko Pataki tasks Sanwo-Olu on solutions to traffic hiccup in Lagos, I'll make LASUST, Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Centre in Amuwo-Odofin, Lekki Port final solution to Apapa gridlock, Lagos Mainland will have, We're committed to your well-being, Employ wisdom, patience Sanwo-Olu reconciliation committee, Lagos to commence verification exercise, Police end Magodo Estate siege, Lagos to ensure security of lives, infrastructural projects commissioned, improve traffic in Eti-Osa, Ojodu trailer accident, Take responsibility for government's assets, Sanwo-Olu vows to implement judicial panel reports, cut down on waste, business community of improved environment, LG efficiency: LASG kick-starts elaborate capacity training for senior officials, electricity to 40 communities in Ibeju Lekki, South-West economic aspirations , v, agric mechanisation programme, Take advantage of various opportunities in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells youths, Red Rail Lines ready, confronting menace frontally, Lagos signs MoU with FMDQ, to raise N25bn bond, Be global ambassadors and leaders, Sanwo-Olu urges youths, Lagos insists on upward, sanction erring inbound air travellers, Lagos govt to produce, Sanwo-Olu charges Lagosians, Don’t keep children with disabilities at home, funding to health sector, Initiate poverty reduction programmes, Sanwo-Olu launches 102 compactor, newly elected 57 council chairmen, Replicate APC’s political victories, Death of Lagos APC treasurer, Immigrations must be vigilant, 3rd wave of COVID-19, inaugurates Governing Council for LASU, Sanwo-Olu relaunches Jigi-Bola, Lagos to new principals, vps, sanwo-olu, Sanwo-Olu commissions 4 roads, Lagos begins third edition of BOSKOH, Sanwo-Olu delivers Yaba terminal, healthcare delivery, safety of Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu launches five-year, Lagos sanctions 46 schools , APC, Sanwo-Olu, list of abandoned buildings
Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor

LAGOS State government on Wednesday allayed the fears of land owners on compensation over the proposed construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, saying adequate compensation is in line with international best practice. 

The state government gave the assurance at the panel review meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge Project in Lagos and Ogun states. 

The parley was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, while giving the assurance, said the panel review for the ESIA report on the Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge project is the final review before the project is approved at ESIA level. 

According to Adeyoye, who was represented by the Project Director, Mr Tokunbo Ajanaku, the meeting with the stakeholders was fruitful, saying it was a parley of co-owners and, therefore, “the quality of the input from everybody.” 

“This project passes through Lagos and Ogun states so it is a Lagos State initiative for Lagos State and Ogun State driven by Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and that means all of the corridors within Lagos and those within Ogun State, there is a harmonious and integrated approach to settlement and that is what we will do and each party will be properly compensated where necessary resettle for the approaches is going to be wholistic I think the issue compensation is not the case it is actually a composite plan to make everybody happy,” he assured.

You might also like
Latest News

Thousands of northerners selling their PVCs for about N2000 —NEF

Latest News

Second Niger bridge opens today, FG warns against speeding

Latest News

Stop collecting revenue for us ― AMAC warns DOAS

Latest News

Leprosy Mission laments violation of disabilities rights, poor health access

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More