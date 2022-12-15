4th Mainland bridge: Lagos allays fears of land owners on compensation

LAGOS State government on Wednesday allayed the fears of land owners on compensation over the proposed construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, saying adequate compensation is in line with international best practice.

The state government gave the assurance at the panel review meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge Project in Lagos and Ogun states.

The parley was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, while giving the assurance, said the panel review for the ESIA report on the Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge project is the final review before the project is approved at ESIA level.

According to Adeyoye, who was represented by the Project Director, Mr Tokunbo Ajanaku, the meeting with the stakeholders was fruitful, saying it was a parley of co-owners and, therefore, “the quality of the input from everybody.”

“This project passes through Lagos and Ogun states so it is a Lagos State initiative for Lagos State and Ogun State driven by Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and that means all of the corridors within Lagos and those within Ogun State, there is a harmonious and integrated approach to settlement and that is what we will do and each party will be properly compensated where necessary resettle for the approaches is going to be wholistic I think the issue compensation is not the case it is actually a composite plan to make everybody happy,” he assured.