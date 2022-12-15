NHRC to hold town hall meeting for 28 governorship candidates on human rights issues

Latest News
By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
NHRC human rights elections,Venezuela NHRC human rights ,NHRC, NUJ brainstorm on journalists’ safety, Human rights commission hate ,Labour rights critical , NHRC kicks against killing of children with special needs, Despite court orders, police are yet to release my confiscated properties, petitioner tells NHRC panel, NHRC commences auditing, NHRC receives 400 SGBV,NHRC panel lambasts police over failure to produce two SARS operatives despite order, NHRC sets to mainstream rights , postponement of NHRC panel sittings, 214 human rights abuses, Police reform, NHRC, Police, NHRC, Child’s Rights Act, children, NHRC mainstreams human rights into law enforcement

In continuation of its efforts to mainstream human rights in the forthcoming general elections, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said, it will engage the 28 governorship candidates in a town hall meeting to discuss and scrutinise the candidates’ pulse on the rights of citizens.

The commission also said it will review manifestoes of the governorship candidates of the 28 states where the election will hold and also issue advisory on human rights compliance and guidelines for the protection of voters and security operations during elections.

In its first monthly review forum on human rights and 2023 general elections held in Abuja on Thursday, the commission promised to set up a panel that will into cases of violation of human rights during and after the election, just as it expressed fears over the continued violence in the South East and North West where it said people are already calling for a boycott of the elections.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), who spoke through his Adviser on human rights, Mr Henry Ogbona, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its willingness to work with the commission on integrating human rights in the 2023 general elections.

According to the Chief Human Rights Officer, INEC should ensure that every Nigerian that registered for the Permanent Voter Register should be able to collect it to avoid being disenfranchised.

He lamented the incessant attacks on INEC offices in some states, a situation he said, will be an impediment to the collection of the PVCs and also a threat to citizens exercising their rights to vote during the election.

While calling on the Federal Government to investigate the killing of a local government woman leader in Kaduna state and the destruction of campaign vehicles and bring the perpetrators to book, Ojukwu said factors, like vote buying infringes on the rights of the legitimate voter when it used to impose the wrong choice of candidate.

He said more importantly, hate speech has been very perversive in the political atmosphere, that the commission will continue to educate and engage politicians and their parties against the dangers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


NHRC to hold town hall meeting for 28 governorship candidates on human rights issues

You might also like
Latest News

2023: ADP presidential candidate unveils manifesto in Abuja

Latest News

Indigenous shipowners fault FG, says CVFF contribution more than $2bn

Latest News

Senate set to give legislative framework to diversification of economy

Latest News

Rising inflation: Economist urges FG to fix supply-side constraints in the economy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More