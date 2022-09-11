A 46 -year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole, has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in the Amolaso area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim at Ibara Police Station.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her daughter while she was sleeping, in their one-room apartment.

He was said to have threatened to kill her with a knife if she should refuse to allow him have his way.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The victim (name withheld) was accompanied to the police station by men of the state-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, following the threat to her life.

She said: “While she was sleeping in their one-room apartment at Amolaso Area of Abeokuta at about 11:30 pm, her father, having observed that others are fast asleep, suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had sex, with her with a threat to kill her if she refused to allow him.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibara Division, CSP Bernard Egbondiya, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspected rapist was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the father of six, who confessed to the crime pleaded for forgiveness, claiming not knowing what came over him when he committed the crime,” the statement reads.

The Ogun Police image-maker said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspected rapist to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He also disclosed that the victim of the forceful sexual act has been taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment.





Again, Suspected Herders Kill Four, Burn Houses In Benue

Father rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun

My Journey From Prison To Global Stage —Burna Boy

Father rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun