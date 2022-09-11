Parliamentary correspondents task NASS on accelerated passage of audit, budget reform bills

Parliamentary correspondents covering the activities of the House of Representatives at the weekend tasked the leadership of the National Assembly on the need to accelerate the passage of the Audit Bill, 2022, Budget bill, 2022, among other stories people-oriented legislations in the bid to complement the gains achieved so far by the 9th Assembly.

The Group gave the charge via a Communique issued in Abuja, at the end of the two-day Capacity Building Workshop on the theme: ‘Deepening legislative knowledge through critical reporting’, jointly signed by Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Kehinde Akintola, Udora Orizu (Secretary), Hajia Lami Ali, Ndubisi Orji and James Kwen.

The participants who applauded the unrelenting efforts of the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers towards the passage of the critical bills such as Petroleum Industry (now an Act of Parliament).

“Participants urged on the 9th House of Representatives on the need to sustain the passage of outstanding critical bills, such as Audit and Budget bills as well as other legislations that will improve the security of lives and property, power sector, health, education and other socio-economic well-being of the citizens as encapsulated in the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives, which is currently about 60 per cent achieved.

“Participants underscored the need to put a legislative mechanism in place to ensure implementation of relevant laws passed by successive Assemblies by strengthening the House Committee on Legislative Compliance.

“Participants also stressed the need for the House and indeed the National Assembly to ensure adequate representation as stipulated by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on lawmaking processes as well as the attraction of developmental projects to their respective Federal Constituencies as a way of addressing low turnover rates of lawmakers;

“Participants further underscored the need for the leadership of the Assembly to ensure consideration of the reports of various Standing and Ad-hoc Committees that have concluded their legislative works and ensure immediate transmission to the Executive for implementation while ensuring that the House Committee on Legislative Compliance carries out its function.

“Participants commend the 9th House of Representatives under the leadership of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on the passage of key bills such as Petroleum Industry Act, Electoral Act, Police Reform Act, among others.

“In the bid to enhance the successes achieved so far by the 9th Assembly, Participants task the leadership of the House on the need to synergise with the Senate with a view to fast-track the passage of bills passed by the House and transmitted for concurrence.”

After a thorough review of legislative activities within the National Assembly, the “Parliamentary Correspondents urged the management of the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives to mandate relevant security agencies including Sergeant-at-Arms, DSS and Police to intensify efforts to rid the parliament of disgraceful activities of unaccredited persons and group of persons who go to offices of lawmakers and Committees’ meetings to harass lawmakers and unsuspecting visitors, under the disguise of being Journalists, Political Aides and staff of National Assembly.”





The Parliamentary Correspondents drawn from various Media Organisations operating in the country unanimously resolved to intensify public awareness help on the role of Legislators with a view to “clear misconception about the actual roles of lawmakers in the polity.

In the same vein, the Media Practitioners underscored the need for Legislators to synergise with Parliamentary Correspondents in the bid to effectively cover their legislative activities within and across their respective federal constituencies.

They also tasked themselves with the need to play their constitutional role with a view to protect democracy and Democratic Institution, by emphasising reports that will enhance the Parliament as the bastion of democracy.

The Group also resolved to ensure appropriate attribution of comments by lawmakers on bills, at various stages and motions adopted by the Parliament.

Also at the meeting, the Parliamentary Correspondents enjoined House Committees on Legislative Agenda, Constituency Outreach, Legislative Compliance to synergize with accredited Parliamentary Correspondents access to Journalists covering the Parliament; just as they tasked the leadership of the House of Representatives to incorporate Members of the Press Corps into the Legislative Agenda Drafting Committee.

