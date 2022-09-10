Again, suspected herders kill four, burn houses in Benue

Four people were reportedly killed and houses burnt down by suspected herders who attacked several villages in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

The attack, according to natives happened on Friday and early hours of yesterday, (Saturday).

According to natives, three people were killed at Yogbo community Friday evening and one other killed at Ukohol community early hours of Saturday.

“Two women were killed behind Yogbo primary school and another one also within the community all yesterday (Friday).

“The chairman of the local government actually hails from this village. ( Yogbo)

“Also today (Saturday) the attackers killed one person at Ukohol. They also burnt many houses in nearby villages that were attacked this morning, (Saturday),” said the native who pleaded not to be mentioned.

Residents of the affected villages that were set ablaze Saturday morning were said to have fled for fear of possible further attacks.

Chairman of the local government, Mike Ubah confirmed the attacks and said that four people were killed.

In a terse statement sent to newsmen on Saturday, Ubah said, “Four people were killed. Three of them were at Yogboh while the remaining one was killed at Ukohor within the said period.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Catherine Anene, could not be reached when our correspondent put a call to her as the phone rang out and has yet to return the call as of the time of filing this report.

