Nigeria needs restructuring to avert retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation.

Bishop Oke made this call at the first graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School (ILS), at the 40th Holy Ghost convention, which will end today, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The cleric said the nation needs re-engineering because it is going down the drain in all sectors; education, economy, commerce, health and so on.

He said: “Billions are deployed into politics, yet government cannot deploy money into giving sound education to our children, who are the future and the strength of this nation.”

He queried why a political office holder would pick nomination form for 100 million naira and yet, money cannot be deployed by government to pay the lecturers good salary.

Oke, who is also the Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, charged the graduands to note that their graduation marks a new beginning of productivity, impact, and putting smiles on the faces of the people.

“You must make up your mind to be agents of light and stamping out the moral decadence that is threatening to swallow Nigeria,” he added.

In his own remarks, the former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, who is also the Bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and a lecturer in the ILS, Professor Dapo Asaju emphasised leadership in the church as being peculiar.

He stressed that if this nation is going to move forward, the Church must provide credible leadership. He cited Apostle Paul as a perfect role model of a credible leader.

Asaju urged the graduands to put the knowledge they have acquired to good use, quoting copiously from the book of 2Timothy 2:15 in the Holy Bible.

He said “work hard, so you can present yourself to God and receive his approval. Be a good worker one who does not need to be ashamed, and who correctly explains the Word of Truth.”