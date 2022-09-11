Enugu: One shot dead by gunmen in Oruku community

Gunmen have shot and killed Mr Chikodili Ngwu from Ameke village in the crisis-torn Oruku community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened about three weeks after gunmen murdered Chief Linus Nwatu, the President-General of Oruku Town Union.

Ngwu, a middle-aged man is said to be the ninth indigene of the community so far murdered by gunmen believed to be working for some powerful personalities involved in the protracted communal conflict in the area.

The victim was reportedly gunned down at about 8 am on Sunday by yet-to-be-identified assailants within the Oruku market square.

Facts about the incident were still hazy at press time but it was learnt that the gunmen fled the scene after the gunshot, throwing the residents into panic.

Sources said the incessant killings in Oruku have forced many residents to relocate their families to neighbouring communities and towns such as Idodo, Akpoga, Onuogba and Emene.

Before Nwatu’s killing, seven other natives of the community including the traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mba were gruesomely murdered at different times from the year 2020 to 2022.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, said he was yet to be briefed about the development, promising to get back after contacting relevant officers-in-charge of the area.

