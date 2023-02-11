I read somewhere that keeping one’s calories low can increase the life span. If so, do I need to fast regularly to keep my calories low?

Emeka (by SMS)

Research to confirm that long-term calorie restriction can reduce metabolic function and slow the cellular aging process though established in Laboratory rats have not been confirmed in humans. It is therefore not advisable for you to fast or go on crash diets in order to lose weight. What is important is for you to try and eliminate the junk calories you eat and turn to more healthy foods, especially fruits and vegetables. A good starting point is to reduce snacking out of boredom, anxiety or habit. Instead, stretch or walk.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE