Rukiyat Ogunwade

A Television reality show, Afrik Ultimate Hero Search is set to premiere by April 2023.

The reality show which will take place between April-May 2023 is meant to revive the African food, culture and heritage of Africa.

Speaking during a press conference held recently in Ibadan, the convener and Nollywood producer, Thompson Ukeki, said the reality television show will help revive the African food, cultural heritage and lifestyle of the African youths in general.

According to him, 45 contestants will emerge from 23 African countries adding that the winner of the tv show will go home with grand prize of 15000 dollars, New SUV Car and a trip to Dublin.

While he added that the tv show which will be hosted in Oyo state will be held in collaboration with Oyo state ministry of culture and tourism and the National Museum.

Ukeki, who was accompanied by the Afrik ultimate hero search program director, Fabunmi Seun and co-host of the Tv show, Mary- Anne Adegoke noted that the reality show is meant to help the multi-tasking African youth about their cooking skills and craft to create platform of our African dishes.

Adding that contestants will be screened online while panel of judges will be chosen from the Nollywood industry.

Ukeki said ‘’This is a rebirth of our history, culture, and tradition which is world acclaimed and has been in coma for decades. The Afrik ultimate hero search will revive the history, culture and life of the African centuries past will now be exhibited to the world through this reality tv show

He added that the reality show which was tagged with the theme ‘’Africa, our pride heritage ‘’ is aimed at improving the well-being of an average African youth capacity building for multi-talented men and women.

While he further added that the show will be transmitted through some cable television stations in Africa.

Also present at the event is the representative of the Oyo state ministry of information, culture and tourism, the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Nigerian Tourism development corporation.





