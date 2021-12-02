FAAN training school hosts first ICAO-sponsored Aviation Security Instructors Certification course

The training school of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has played host to the first ever International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Aviation Security Instructors Certification Course in English.

The five-day training which was held at the FAAN Aviation Security Training Centre (ASTC) in Lagos between November 22 and 26, 2021, brought together aviation security officers from six African countries including, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo and Tanzania.

In his closing remarks, the FAAN Director of Commercial and Business Development, Sadiku Rafindadi, who represented the managing director, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, congratulated participants for their involvement in the historic training while also noting that the Authority’s training school was ready to host more training.

In her remarks, acting General Manager, FAAN Training School, Obi -Arumgbo Ifechukwu, expressed her appreciation to participants and everyone involved in the successful hosting of the training.

The 14 participants were issued their certificates by FAAN DCBD.

A Nigerian representative, Igbinoba Morenike, was also issued an individual award by an instructor as the best individual trainee.

