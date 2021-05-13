FAAN set to procure more fire tenders

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to procure twenty new fire tenders to augment the existing ninety fire tenders.

Procurement of the twenty fire tenders will enable the authority to refurbish and upgrade all its fire stations spread across the country’s airports.

Dropping this hint to mark the recently international fire fighters day celebration in Lagos, the managing director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu said the procurement of the fire tenders will greatly enhance the performance of the fire personnel in FAAN.

Yadudu who pledged his management’s determination to provide all the equipment needed to handle emergencies, revealed there were three major procurements in terms of fire tender refurbishment plan, procurement of new ones about 20 and refurbishment of all fire stations across he country to enable the officers of the Airport, Rescue and Fire Fighters Services discharge of their duties creditably.

His words: “We have over 90 and we are trying to procure at least 20 more that is the plan now because some are aged, some are due for refurbishment, so the news one we replace the ones that we feel that we are going to phase out”.

“We are doing this in order to make sure that in the event of emergence, we do not stand in need of anything that is missing because they are our primary emergence response team”.

While disclosing that the fire stations refurbishment will be carried out two or three at a time with training of the personnel on the equipment on the priority list of his Management, Yadudu further declared: “Two months ago, we commissioned the Abuja training ground even though the Federal Government procured a major equipment in Zaria, for FAAN to use, this is what we are doing and we are doing more”.

On the efforts of the authority to improve the expertise of its personnel in the area of obtaining adequate training in fire simulator, Yadudu said: ” the simulator is here for all of us to benefit from, the fire people from FAAN and aviation industry in general, we tend to be more and more aware of it and be appreciative of the initiative and equipment, it is essentially for the benefit of the whole industry”.

”In the event of emergence, we need the fire fighters to come out and perform before the emergency, we need them to be in top level, we need them to be competent, we need them to be fully aware of their responsibility, so the training aspect is what comes up when you are talking about the simulator. We do recurrence at intervals before now, we used to do it outside the country, neighboring countries like Cameroon and FG decided lets work together and bring the equipment home”.

