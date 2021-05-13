Kenya Airways signs interline agreement with Airlink

East African based Kenya Airways and Airlink (PTY) have signed an interline agreement that will extend the airlines reach in the Southern Africa region via Johannesburg and Cape Town. The new agreement will offer customers seamless travel of over 40cities across Africa.

Kenya Airways which declared how it continued to diversify its services and operations in response to its customers needs, however announced that under this latest agreement, it’s customers flying to South Africa will be able to connect with Airlink operated flights to Windhoek, Durban, Gaborone, Maseru, Pemba, Maputo, Port Elizabeth, among others.

According to Kenya Airways, the agreement “It will also enable Airlink passengers to book a through ticket to Nairobi and enjoy connections to the rest of Kenya Airways destinations within Africa, including Entebbe, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Bujumbura, Kinshasa and more.”

The agreement presents new growth opportunities for both airlines and will strengthen aviation ties between Kenya and Southern Africa. This partnership also plays a significant role economically, improving trade exchange and spurring tourism across the continent.

Commenting on the development, Kenya Airways Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Julius Thairu declared: “As global economies continue to reel from the effects of the pandemic, such strategic partnerships are critical. These new routes will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering our customers convenient travel around the continent”.

