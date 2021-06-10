FAAN commissions wildlife management equipment

In a bid to improve on safety of flight operations by effectively managing birds/wildlife hazards at the nation’s airports in view of the recent incidents of bird strike, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned some birds/wildlife equipment.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Alhaji Sadiku Rafindadi, at the commissioning, described the equipment as some of the best you can get around.

Yadudu who said FAAN procured the equipment on the recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), declared that the deployment of these equipment will usher in an era of safe flight operations, as incidents relating to birds strikes will now be a thing of the past.

In his remarks, the Director of Airport Operations in FAAN, Captain Muktar Muye, expressed delight at the arrival of the equipment, noting that what was commissioned was not just the equipment but a complete package that also includes the recommended storage facility, patrol vehicle and trained personnel in line with ICAO/s Standards and Recommended Practices.

Some of the hi-tech equipment commissioned included: three models of bird scaring gas canons, Dayboxes for carrying pyrotechnics during Operations for safety, 15,000 rounds of 12G (heavy caliber bird scaring pyrotechnics), hi-tech bird laser, Personal Protective Equipment for staff dealing with wildlife, Purpose built type iv explosive storage magazine, brand new Hilux jeep for runway wildlife patrol, amongst others.

The commissioning climaxed with a practical demonstration of the use of some of the equipment by the representative of the MD/CE and the Director of Airport Operations.

Meanwhile, 23 workers at the electrical department of the authority at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport have been promoted by the management of the authority.

Distributing the promotion letters to the affected workers, the Head of the Department, Mr. AbdulRaham Musa, tasked them to always be above board in the discharge of their duties and improve on the standards, adding that much was expected of them with the new promotion to their new levels.

Musa, while urging them to upgrade themselves in their educational careers, emphasized that there was no limit for learning. He added: “To whom much is given, much is expected. I urge you not limit yourselves in the area of education. You have to improve yourselves”.

The departmental head explained that it will amount to failure if the followers of a leader are not moving ahead, stressing that success was not only measured in money but also with achievements.

