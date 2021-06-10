Emirates Skywards brings back exclusive Tier Miles offer

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and FlyDubai, has announced the return of its exclusive offer enabling ADIB Emirates Skywards Cardholders, Emirates-Citibank Credit Cardholders and Emirates NBD Skywards credit cardholders the opportunity to earn Tier Miles, in addition to Skywards Miles on everyday spends until December 31, 2021.

The offer is valid on all eligible spends across all categories, including: online shopping, utility bill payments, groceries, educational fees, and much more.

According to the airline: “With travel restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, the loyalty programme remains agile and flexible, introducing more ways for members to earn Tier Miles on the ground, in addition to flying with Emirates and flydubai. Members can now fast-track to the next Tier quicker and unlock fantastic travel benefits in the air and on-ground.”

The offer will also soon be extended to all Emirates Skywards co-branded credit cards in the UAE, including the Emirates Islamic Skywards Cards, Emirates Skywards DIB Credit Cards and RAKBANK Emirates Skywards World Elite MasterCard.

Commenting on the development, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards, Dr Nejib Ben Khedher said: “Since the start of the pandemic, Emirates Skywards quickly adapted to offer members more flexibility during this challenging time. We were one of the first in the world to extend member’s tier status until 2022 and will now be offering our members new ways to fast-track to the next tier status by earning Tier Miles on everyday spend with their Emirates Skywards cobranded credit cards. We remain committed to always offering our loyal members greater value, choice and opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards and privileges.

“Members can earn even more Miles when spending with their Emirates Skywards cobrand credit cards across a variety of hotel, car rental, retail and lifestyle partners such as The Dubai Mall, skywardsmilesmall.com, Skywards Everyday, Emirates Skywards Hotels and more. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.”

Emirates Skywards while maintaining its resolve to continues to pioneer innovative ways for its 1.9 million UAE based members to earn and spend Miles in the air and on-ground, described its loyalty programme as one of the first in the world to offer its members an extension on tier status until 2022.

While Emirates Skywards is also currently offering double Tier Miles on Emirates and

flydubai flights booked until July 31, 2021, the validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has also been further extended until 31 December 2021, providing Emirates Skywards members with more opportunities to spend Miles on an extensive range of benefits and privileges.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.