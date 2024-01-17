The Oyo State Government has set up an emergency situation hub to collate and coordinate the management of victims affected by the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Wednesday, anyone who is affected can go to the premises of the Housing Corporation, Bodija, Ibadan.

The commissioner, who said the situation hub is headed by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, also advised victims to submit verifiable evidence of their losses and seek clarifications on the nature of government intervention.

The statement said that temporary accommodation has been organised by the government for those displaced as a result of the explosion, while the state government will also finance the hospital bills of those injured.

The commissioner confirmed that several victims have started registering at the hub, and are being put through by emergency and disaster experts. As the investigation continues by the security men, the state government is narrowing down on the possible cause of the explosion.

The commissioner said that as a result of new evidence, government is interrogating certain leads that suggest storage of explosives by illegal miners residing in the area.

During his visit to the scene, Governor Seyi Makinde implored residents of Oyo State to be more sensitive to the goings-on in their environment.

“If you see something, say something”, the Governor emphasised.

Prince Oyelade said the explosion affected some structures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the state secretariat.

He said the impact and venom of the explosion was felt about 15 km apart.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde last month deployed massive military land, air and intelligence to the Oyo National Park to flush out illegal miners and other criminals.

The commissioner said residents can call the situation room on 615, or 09040899710 (for sms, Whatsapp and pictorial evidence).

